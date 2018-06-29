FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan edge out Senegal on disciplinary grounds

Poland have three points from three games and are in the fourth and final spot in the group

Japan players acknowledge the fans after their match against Poland at the Volgograd Arena in Russia yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Japan lost 0-1 to Poland in their final Group H contest here yesterday but still managed to go through to the FIFA World Cup pre-quarter-finals. Following the loss, thanks to Jan Bednarek's 59th-minute strike, Japan have four points — the same as third-placed Senegal but the Asian powerhouse are ranked second in the group on the basis of fair play [number of yellow and red cards collected]. Colombia, who defeated Senegal 1-0 in Samara, topped Group H with six points.'

Poland have three points from three games and are in the fourth and final spot in the group. Earlier, Japan coach Akira Nishino made six changes for the final match as he targetted the point that will guarantee his side a place in the World Cup knockout rounds.

