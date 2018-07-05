FIFA World Cup 2018: Jordan Pickford's research on Colombia paid off
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said he had done his research on Colombia and that his power and agility helped save Carlos Bacca's penalty in a nail-biting shootout victory that saw England reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.
The Everton player was criticised after conceding Adnan Januzaj's winner against Belgium, including by Belgian counterpart Thibaut Courtois, who said he was too small. But Pickford hit back.
"I did a lot of research on them, I've got power and agility," Pickford said. "I don't care if I'm not the biggest 'keeper because it's about being there in the moment and making the save and I was."
Jordan Pickford became the first England stopper in 20 years to save a penalty at a major tournament
