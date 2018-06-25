FIFA World Cup 2018: Keisuke Honda's heroics help Japan hold Senegal 2-2

All eyes will now be on the other group match between Poland and Colombia following this stalemate at the Yekaterinburg Arena

Japan's Keisuke Honda after scoring against Senegal yesterday

Substitute Keisuke Honda equalised with 12 minutes left as Japan twice pegged back Senegal in a thrilling 2-2 draw yesterday that leaves World Cup Group H wide open.

All eyes will now be on the other group match between Poland and Colombia following this stalemate at the Yekaterinburg Arena. As it stands, Japan and Senegal have four points after two games, with Colombia and Poland on zero, though they have played a game less.

Midfielder Honda was the hero for Japan, scoring the deserved leveller after goalkeeper Khadim N'Diaye flapped at a cross. Senegal, who reached the quarter-finals in the country's previous World Cup appearance in 2002, needed just over 10 minutes to go in front. Japan failed to deal with a right-wing cross with Genki Haraguchi nodding the ball straight to Senegal defender Youssouf Sabaly in the box.

