FIFA World Cup 2018: Kenyan referee resigns after caught taking bribe

A World Cup assistant referee resigned from duty after being caught taking a US$ 600 cash payment in an undercover television sting. Aden Range Marwa of Kenya told FIFA he would not go to Russia, the world soccer body reveled. FIFA said it passed details of Marwa's case and others linked to misconduct to its investigatory and judicial bodies to follow up.

The Kenyan official, who was approved by FIFA for international games since 2008, was filmed taking the cash at an African continental tournament in footage in released by BBC Africa.

