FIFA World Cup 2018: Kolkata fan won't put off Lionel Messi's b'day celebrations

With Lionel Messi turning 31, a 31-pound cake will be cut this time

Kolkata-based Patra paints his house in Argentina colours

Argentina's shock 0-3 capitulation to Croatia left him shattered, but Shib Shankar Patra, a die-hard fan who painted his house in white and blue -- The South American nation's colours -- is not willing to compromise one bit on Lionel Messi's birthday celebrations like every year. Needing a victory after playing out a 1-1 draw against minnows Iceland, the South American heavyweights produced a diabolical show to leave their hopes of reaching the knockouts hanging by a thread.

Argentina will now have to depend on the results of other teams in Group D besides having to beat Nigeria in their last preliminary round engagement. "I did not watch the game against Croatia. I told my daughter to watch as I felt if I don't watch, maybe, they will win. Superstitions you see," Patra told IANS. Owner of a tea and snack stall in North 24 Parganas' Nawabganj township, the 53-year-old had saved up Rs 60,000 to travel to Russia this time but when a city-based travel agent informed him that his savings were not enough, he decided to utilise the money to paint his entire three-storied building in Argentina colours.

Every four years coinciding with the World Cup, Patra, who runs his tea stall from the ground floor, gives his building a fresh coat of light blue and white shade. And on June 24, Messi's birthday, the family -- wife Swapna, 20-year old daughter Neha and 10-year old son Shubham -- celebrates the occasion with pomp. "It will be no different this time," gushed Neha. Since 2012, the Patra family observes Messi's birthday by cutting a cake, distributing clothes and sweets among children in the neighbourhood, and this year has plans to give 100 Argentina jerseys to the kids.

India's U-17 World Cup striker Rahim Ali will be present on the occasion along with local MLAs. With Messi turning 31, a 31-pound cake will be cut this time. "Winning and losing is part of life. Yes we had high hopes. But the way coach (Jorge Sampaoli) used his players on Thursday, I did not like. Messi hardly saw the ball and there was no plan." "We cannot stop rooting for Argentina and Messi. It's in our blood. The birthday celebrations will go on as planned and although it would have tasted sweeter had we won, there is always a next time," added Neha, also an avid Argentina supporter.

Neha further informed that her father had refused to have lunch on Friday afternoon and it was only after much coaxing that he relented. "I am very sad, I can't tell you how much. Argentina is my life and that's why my house is draped in their colours." "I expect a lot from Argentina and of course Messi. If given a chance, I would still go to watch them play against Nigeria on June 26," Shib Patra said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever