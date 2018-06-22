FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe takes France into second round

Pedro Aquino hit the post for lively Peru, who are still waiting for their first World Cup win since 1978, and the South American side can no longer qualify from Group C.

France's Kylian Mbappe shoots to score the only goal of the match against Peru at Yekaterinburg yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe fired unconvincing France into the World Cup knockout stages after a nervy 1-0 win over plucky Peru. The Paris St Germain forward scored his first goal in Russia to give Didier Deschamps' side victory.

Pedro Aquino hit the post for lively Peru, who are still waiting for their first World Cup win since 1978, and the South American side can no longer qualify from Group C. France are top of the group after the second round of matches, two points ahead of Denmark and five in front of third-placed Australia, meaning they will now progress.

They face Denmark in their final game to determine who will top the group. But France were run close by Peru who dominated possession for long spells without seriously testing Hugo Lloris. Peru made a quick start, putting the 1998 champions under pressure, and Lloris — on his 100th appearance for France - was almost embarrassed when Yoshimar Yotun's lob from the half-way line dropped over the crossbar.

