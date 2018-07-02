FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe vows to stay grounded

Mbappe's, 19, second half double effectively sealed his side's progress to the quarter-finals and also made him the first teenager to score two goals in a finals match since the Brazilian great in 1958

France hero Kylian Mbappe vowed to keep his feet on the ground despite matching a 60-year-old record set by Pele during his side's sensational 4-3 victory over Argentina in the World Cup's Last 16.

Mbappe's, 19, second half double effectively sealed his side's progress to the quarter-finals and also made him the first teenager to score two goals in a finals match since the Brazilian great in 1958. "It's flattering to be the second one after Pele but let's put things into context — Pele is in another category," Mbappe said. "But it's good to be amongst these people and to score in knockout matches.

"At a World Cup finals you have all the top level players so it is an opportunity to show what you can do at this level and what you're abilities are."

