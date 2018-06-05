FIFA World Cup 2018: Leroy Sane out of Germany's final squad, Neuer included

Leroy Sane, 22, was named the PFA young player of the season after a superb campaign in which his contributions to City winning the Premier League title were significant



Man City forward Leroy Sane

Manchester City's Leroy Sane has been omitted from Germany's World Cup squad but have included 2014 World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in their final squad, even though he has only just returned from a long-term absence through injury.

Sane, 22, was named the PFA young player of the season after a superb campaign in which his contributions to City winning the Premier League title were significant. "Leroy has a huge amount of talent and he will be back in again because from September we will re-double our work with him," Loew said. "But in his games with the national team he hasn't quite done the business," coach Joachim Loew said.

Sane's omission comes despite scoring 14 goals last season and is proving even more of a shock amid the inclusions of injury-prone Marco Reus and Leverkusen's Julian Brandt.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever