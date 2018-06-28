FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi cries and laughs with us, says coach Sampaoli

Coach Sampaoli hails under-pressure skipper Lionel Messi's attitide and opening goal as struggling Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 to enter second round

Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates with teammate Lionel Messi after scoring against Nigeria at St Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Lionel Messi expressed huge relief at seeing Argentina advance to the Last 16 thanks to Marcos Rojo’s late winner against Nigeria. The two-time champions were less than five minutes away from elimination when Manchester United defender Rojo volleyed home Gabriel Mercado’s cross for a 2-1 win. Having drawn with Iceland and been comprehensively beaten by 0-3 Croatia, Argentina were in must-win territory and had been on course for an early exit when Victor Moses’ penalty cancelled out Messi’s brilliant opener. However, Rojo’s volley spared them the blues and booked a clash with France next up.'

"We have suffered a lot because it was a difficult situation," Messi said. "There was a lot at stake and of course it was a huge relief for all of us. “It was a difficult match because of the results before and many other things that have been said. We knew it was going to be difficult but fortunately we have achieved our aim. We didn’t think that we were going to suffer as much as we have. We were quite confident that we would be able to go through and fortunately it became true," he added.

Messi was in danger of leaving Russia without making any positive contribution until he delivered a timely reminder of his brilliance. Collecting a long pass from Ever Banega on his thigh in the 14th minute, he knocked the ball into space before firing home Argentina’s opener with his unfavoured right foot. Though Messi may have been upstaged by Rojo in the end, coach Jorge Sampaoli was delighted to see his star man come to the fore.

“The most important thing for Leo, is his human side; it’s amazing. He’s a person who feels, who cries, who suffers, who’s happy when Argentina wins. I know him. I’ve seen him happy, sad, in a crisiss. Many people say that Leo does not enjoy playing for Argentina but I don’t agree. He enjoys it and suffers like all the other players. That makes him even bigger,” said Sampaoli.

100

Argentina captain Lionel Messi's effort against Nigeria was the hundredth goal of the 2018 World Cup

662

No. of minutes Messi required to score his first goal at this World Cup; his last goal also was against Nigeria in 2014

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever</p