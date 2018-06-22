FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi to receive Cup replica as birthday gift

According to the official, Lionel Messi, who celebrates his 31st birthday on June 24, will receive a strange, but valuable gift from the Moscow region, a copy of the FIFA World Cup made from traditional Russian Gzhel ceramics

An unusual copy of the FIFA World Cup, as well as a birthday cake has been made for Argentina national football team captain Lionel Messi by the people of Bronnitsy, where the players are residing. "The Argentinean national team is a renowned team, so, naturally, we could not forget about such an important event as the birthday of its captain," said Sports Minister of the Moscow Region Roman Teryushkov.

According to the official, Lionel Messi, who celebrates his 31st birthday on June 24, will receive a strange, but valuable gift from the Moscow region, a copy of the FIFA World Cup made from traditional Russian Gzhel ceramics. Earlier, Argentina suffered a major setback in their World Cup opener as Iceland held La Albiceleste to a 1-1 draw. What grabbed eyeballs was Messi's penalty miss in the 63rd minute as Hannes Halldorsson guessed correctly and palmed away the Argentine skipper's side-footed effort.

