FIFA World Cup 2018: Loss to Denmark will negate our hard work, says Croatia coach

Zlatko Dalic

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has warned his players nobody will remember their blistering start to the World Cup if they lose to Denmark in the Last 16 on Sunday.

A 3-0 thrashing of Argentina came in between victories over Nigeria and Iceland in Group D as Dalic's team sailed into Last 16 with nine points. "It's all great for the history books in Croatia, but if we don't win against Denmark, when someone asks you what you did, what can you say? Nothing," Dalic said.

"Our first goal for this World Cup was to pass the group stage, but that doesn't really satisfy myself or the team. We have Denmark against us now and that's the moment of truth."

