FIFA World Cup 2018: Manuel Neuer in, Leroy Sane out of Germany's squad

Manuel Neuer. Pic/AFP

Germany head coach Joachim Loew announced on Monday his final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, including Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer but opting not to use Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Neuer is to join the starting lineup in Russia despite having been out for eight months due to a foot injury, while Sane was passed over after having a stellar season with English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester City, reported Efe. In addition to Sane, Loew excluded goalkeeper Bernd Leno, forward Nils Petersen and defender Jonathan Tah.

"There are better days in the life of a coach than when he has to send home four players who, in principle, would have deserved to go to the World Cup. "It was a very tight decision. If it had been a hundred meter race, the decision would have been taken by photo finish," he said.

Neuer, who played in Saturday's friendly against Austria following his eight-month absence, expressed his gratitude for all the support he has received while sidelined. "I want to thank all those who have accompanied me during my injury; the doctors, the physiotherapists, the physical trainers, the people around me and the people in the national team and at Bayern. "During all that time, I tried to have a positive attitude, otherwise I wouldn't be here and I wouldn't have been called up," he said. Neuer also recognized that Loew's decision was not an easy one, betting on him as a starter at the expense of Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who had a great season, as well as leaving out Leno as third goalkeeper.

"I hope to show that it was the right decision," Neuer said. Defending champion Germany has a friendly on Friday against Saudi Arabia, and their first World Cup match in Group F is to be against Mexico on June 17, followed by Sweden June 23 and South Korea June 27.

The final Germany squad is: Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona). Defenders: Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mathias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Niklas Sule, Joshua Kimmich (all Bayern Munich) and Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea). Midfielders and strikers: Sami Khedira (Juventus), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Muller, Sebastian Rudy (both Bayern Munich ), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) and Mario Gomez (Stuttgart).

