FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams of this year's event

Gerard Pique, Spain

Group A: Russia, Uruguay, Egypt and Saudi Arabia

Russia was the lowest-ranked of the 32 teams, having failed to advance past the group stage of any tournament since 2008. Their main player is Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), a talented goalkeeper who captains the team. However, he can be inconsistent and tends to make mistakes in big games. Russia has opted for a local coach, Stanislav Cherchesov, after experiments with expensive foreign recruits like Fabio Capello and Guus Hiddink flopped. Cherchesov, a former goalkeeper, is a dour coach with emphasis on defensive tactics...

Saudi Arabia are playing their fifth FIFA World Cup and first since 2006, but they do not have a win since 1994 (1–0 vs. Belgium). For Saudi Arabia’s national football team, the 2018 Eid al-Fitr will be unlike any before. On 14 June, while millions of Muslims will mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, they will play the opening game against hosts Russia.



Ari Freyr Skulason, Iceland

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco

Spain are at their 11th straight World Cup and will be desperate to bounce back from the ignominy of being eliminated before the knockout stages last time. Eight years ago, the 2010 World Cup champions Spain overcame Portugal in the round of 16, with David Villa scoring the only goal in a 1–0 win. With David de Gea, noted for his quicksilver reflexes in goalkeeping, and Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique — both rock-solid central defenders — Spain will be difficult to beat. If their young Real Madrid players — Isco, Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio — click, Spain can be a formidable team. Their only weakness is the lack of a consistent goalscorer as both their main strikers Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) and Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid) are not scoring regularly for their respective clubs.

Portugal, boosted by the prolific Cristiano Ronaldo, who was involved in more goals than any other player in European qualifiers (18), won their first major tournament at Euro 2016.

Group C: France, Peru, Denmark and Australia

Denmark were beaten by France at World Cup 1998, but gained revenge four years later when Les Bleus were knocked out in the group stage. Christian Eriksen is the most skilful Danish player of his generation. Their key player, he was involved in 56 per cent of their goals in qualifying. Peru are returning to the world stage for the first time since 1982, the biggest gap of years (36) between participations of any of the 32 teams.

Group D: Argentina, Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria

Debutants Iceland are the smallest nation (with just 334,000 inhabitants!) to ever qualify for the World Cup finals and have a baptism by fire when they start against runner-up Argentina in Moscow on 16 June. Having knocked England out of Euro 2016, they will look for more memorable moments and receive global support, but should not be expected to succeed.



Lionel Messi, Argentina

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia

Brazil cruised through the South American qualifiers, but only after replacing coach Dunga with Tite midway. They had only won one of their opening six qualifiers, but under Tite they won 10 and drew two of their final 12 games to finish 10 points clear. If Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Phillpe Coutinho click, Brazil will be a formidable attacking force.

This World Cup will be a great chance for Switzerland’s golden generation to do what so many others haven’t done. The Swiss have reached the round of 16 in the last two tournaments, but with a team that has won 10 of its last 12 games, they can hope to qualify for the last eight for the first time since 1954.

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea

Defending champions Germany are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the World Cup. Joachim Low’s Germany is bidding to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Pele’s Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Germany have not lost World Cup qualifying games or finals since the 2010 semi-final against Spain. In the 2018 qualifiers, they had an incredible record with 10 wins from 10 matches, scoring 43 goals and only conceding on four occasions.



Neymar, Brazil

Group G: Belgium, England, Tunisia and Panama

There are 19 Belgians currently playing in the English top flight and the match between the two teams will surely have the feel of a Premier League encounter, especially with Roberto Martinez facing up against Gareth Southgate. It could be a high-intensity football match. Roberto Martinez’s side, however, have not beaten England in their last 11 meetings and only once in their history.



Igor Akinfeev, Russia



Group H: Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan

With teams from Europe, South America, Africa and Asia in this group, a real contrast in styles and some absorbing matches should be on display. Senegal, who were quarter-finalists in the 2002 World Cup, and Colombia, who were quarter-finalists in 2014, are also capable of qualifying. Senegal, with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane in attack, will believe they have the firepower to reach the knockouts, while Colombia boast 2014 Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez.

