FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexican fans celebrate win outside Korean embassy

Mexicans were watching in horror as their team was thrashed by Sweden 3-0, which meant that their only hope of going Group F was an unlikely Korean victory over the defending champions

South Korean Consul General Han Byoung-jin has some tequila with Mexican fans in Mexico City

Mexico City: Ecstatic Mexican football fans besieged the South Korean embassy in Mexico City and celebrated with diplomats after the Taeguk Warriors’ stunning win over Germany put the Mexicans into the World Cup Last 16. Mexicans were watching in horror as their team was thrashed by Sweden 3-0, which meant that their only hope of going Group F was an unlikely Korean victory over the defending champions. And the city exploded into joyous celebration when South Korea dramatically scored two injury-time goals to eliminate the world’s top-ranked side in one of the great World Cup upsets. Hundreds of Mexicans mobbed the South Korean embassy. "We are all Koreans," chanted the fans, one of whom lifted the consul general, Han Byoung-jin, onto his shoulders.

Videos posted on social media later even showed the consul general Han sharing a bottle of tequila with the excited Mexicans.

Meanwhile, Mexican finance minister Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya also called his counterpart in Seoul to thank South Korea.

