FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico lose to Denmark in friendly tie

Mexico ended its preparations for the World Cup in Russia on a sour note with a 2-0 loss here to Denmark. Mexico were unconvincing in the first half on Saturday and posed little danger on attack, while only a strong performance by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa kept Denmark off the board for the first 45 minutes, reports Efe.

Mexico appeared to get a lift from several substitutions at the start of the second half and at the 60-minute mark and began taking more possession of the ball. Even so, Denmark continued to monopolize the scoring chances.

Finally, the home side opened the scoring in the 71st minute when striker Yussuf Poulsen skillfully maneuvered around a pair of defenders and got off a curling left-footed strike that gave Ochoa no chance. On the second goal, the Mexicans were caught napping on a throw-in and allowed midfielder Christian Eriksen to score in a one-on-one opportunity against Mexico's net minder in the 74th minute.

Mexico tried to generate some offence in the waning minutes, but the closest El Tri came to a goal was a shot by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez that ricocheted off the woodwork and a powerful blast by Marco Fabian that passed just over the crossbar Denmark, for its part, squandered chances to increase its lead on counter-attack plays.

The Danes, who have a 15-match unbeaten streak, the longest in national team history, will next take on Peru on June 16 in Group C action at the World Cup, followed by games against Australia and France. Mexico's first game in Russia will be against defending world champion Germany on June 17, while its other two Group F matches will be against South Korea and Sweden.

