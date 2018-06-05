FIFA World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah in Egypt team despite injury

Mohamed Salah had been a doubt after injuring his shoulder during last month's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid



Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's 23-man squad for the World Cup finals in Russia. Salah had been a doubt after injuring his shoulder during last month's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

But after undergoing treatment he has been selected for his country's Group 'A' campaign where they will face hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. The news was announced via a post on the Egyptian national team's official Twitter feed.

