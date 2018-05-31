FIFA World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah likely to be out for a month

In a body blow for Egypt and their star striker Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's physio has said that the player faced three to four weeks out with the shoulder injury suffered in the UEFA Champions League final



In a body blow for Egypt and their star striker Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's physio has said that the player faced three to four weeks out with the shoulder injury suffered in the UEFA Champions League final. "He (Salah) is sad about what happened but is totally focused on recovery, seeing when he can be ready," physio Ruben Pons told Marca.

"In principle it will be between three and four weeks, but we will try to reduce those dates -- that's the big goal." Salah was hacked down by Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the first half of the Champions League final in Kiev. He left the ground in tears as Liverpool lost 1-3.

Speaking after the game, coach Jurgen Klopp described it as a "really serious injury," but the Egyptian Football Federation said it was optimistic that he will be ready for their World Cup opener against Uruguay on June 15.

Egypt take on hosts Russia, on June 19, and Saudi Arabia, on June 25, in Group A. Salah has travelled to Spain to undergo treatment, the Egyptian federation said.

