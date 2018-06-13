FIFA World Cup 2018: Moscow requests residents to leave their cars at home

Most fans will be based in Moscow or fly in and out of the congested megalopolis to the other venues

Representational picture

Moscow authorities are pleading with locals not to drive in the run-up to Thursday's World Cup opener to avoid a gridlock in the city. The Russian capital of 12 million people is creaking at the seams as it starts receiving lakhs of visitors for the month-long football final. Most fans will be based in Moscow or fly in and out of the congested megalopolis to the other venues.

Moscow's transportation department said some of the city's busiest roads will have to be closed to general traffic to make way for dignitaries arriving for the opening ceremony: "Due to arrival of important guests, we urge residents to use city transport and leave their cars at home for the coming days. This will make your trips easier to plan."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever