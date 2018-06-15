FIFA World Cup 2018: New Spain manager urges team to fight for trophy

Ahead of high-profile clash against Portugal tonight, new Spain manager Hierro urges team to fight for trophy after La Roja were left in turmoil following sudden sacking of coach Lopetegui

Spain boss Fernando Hierro (left) and the players look on during training on the eve of their tie against Portugal yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Spain's World Cup preparations were thrown into turmoil on Wednesday as Real Madrid-bound coach Julen Lopetegui was fired on the eve of the tournament, just two days before their opening game in Russia. In a bombshell development which followed the naming of Lopetegui as Real's new coach on Tuesday, the Spanish federation confirmed that the 2010 World Cup winners had sacked their coach and replaced him with Fernando Hierro. "We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves," said Hierro. "The objective is to fight for a World Cup. The players have been working towards this for two years. I've told the players that we have a wonderful, exciting challenge and we can't let this be an excuse to distract us from our dream." Spain will face European champions Portugal in Sochi tonight.

Rushed decision: Xavi

"Lopetegui's decision was inopportune, unexpected and rushed," former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez, who won the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012 and Euro 2016 with Spain, said. "It was a surprise for everyone but Rubiales reacted very well. He has looked after the federation, which should be above any individual." However, according to reports in the Spanish media, the players tried to intervene to prevent Lopetegui's sacking. "I have spoken with the players and what I can guarantee is that they will do everything in their power to take the team as far as possible," said Rubiales.

Ramos calls for unity

Spain captain Sergio Ramos appealed for unity between the fans and players. "We are the national team. We represent a badge. The responsibility and commitment are with and for you. Yesterday, today and tomorrow, together," tweeted Ramos.

