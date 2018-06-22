FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar is fit, we must win this, says coach Tite

In desperate need of full points after draw with Switzerland, Brazil coach confirms star striker will play v Costa Rica despite hobbling out of practice

Brazil coach Tite has a chat with Neymar during a training session in St Petersburg yesterday. Pic/AFP

Brazil arrived in Russia as hot favourites, but the growing anxiety surrounding Neymar's ankle injury raised doubts about whether he would be fit for the Seleçãos in their quest for a sixth crown. Then, the Paris Saint-Germain forward hobbled out of training three days before Brazil's next fixture against Costa Rica. But he was back for practice on Wednesday. Coach Tite confirmed Neymar will play in Brazil's vital tie today despite injury fears. "He is there because he deserves to be in the playing XI. He is fit and ready to play. I honour the commitment and honesty of every footballer in the squad," Tite said.

Tough opener

The world's most expensive player was given a rough ride by the Swiss in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, suffering 10 fouls during the match, the most by any player in a single World Cup game for 20 years. "We want to win, it's a World Cup, but the coach is not going to play with the players' health. It's too big a risk," he added. Quizzed whether Neymar's style of play is more individualistic, Tite said: "That is your opinion. I don't have any problem with him or his playing style. He plays a type of game that can create more chances. Football is obviously a team game, but you have to respect the individuality and the attribute it carries. I respect it."

Brazil have to beat Costa Rica today to stay in contention for a berth in the Round-of-16 after gaining just a point following their draw against Switzerland in their tournament opener. Considering their semi-final and third-place losses to Germany and The Netherlands in their own country, Brazil have not won their last three World Cup matches, something that is not usually associated with the five-time champions.

We're well prepared: Silva

Tite knows it and so does Thiago Silva, who will be leading Brazil against Costa Rica. "We are under continuous guidance of our physical trainers and doctors who have advised us to switch off our I-pads and cell phones so that we sleep early. We are leaving nothing to chance," Silva said. Besides winning, Tite wants his team to play the entertaining brand of football Brazil has always been known for. "We have an obligation to play well too. We want to play our game, have lots of ball possession and play to our strengths to win," he said.

10

No. of fouls Neymar suffered during the previous tie v Switzerland; the most by any player in a single World Cup game for 20 years

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates