FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar is getting fitter by the day, says Danilo

The Paris Saint Germain star broke hit foot in February



Brazil's striker Neymar laughs during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur's Enfield Training Centre, north-east of London, on May 30, 2018 ahead their international friendly football match against Croatia. Pic/AFP

Brazil star Neymar is getting fitter every day, teammate Danilo said from their pre-World Cup training camp in London. The Paris Saint Germain star broke hit foot in February. With 15 days to the World Cup, Danilo said: "He's getting better every day, getting faster, more agile and more difficult to defend against."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever