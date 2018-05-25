FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar recovering well, says trainer

The PSG striker, who was injured in February and underwent surgery in Brazil, is in training with the national team in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, ahead of the World Cup in Russia



Brazil's player Neymar attends a training session of the national football team ahead of FIFA's 2018 World Cup, at Granja Comary training centre in Teresopolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 24, 2018. Pic/AFP

Brazil's star forward Neymar is returning to training "better than expected," after more than two months out with a broken foot bone, the Brazilian team physical trainer said.

The PSG striker, who was injured in February and underwent surgery in Brazil, is in training with the national team in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, ahead of the World Cup in Russia. "He has evolved well. He trains every day. I could even say that his development is better than expected," the trainer, Fabio Mahseredjian said.

