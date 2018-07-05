FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar, Suarez, Kane, Mbappe - The fateful Eight

The Round of 16 is done and dusted and now its all down to the top eight nations gunning for World Cup glory

After some last-minute winners, penalty shootout heroics and controversial results, it’s time for the top eight teams to face-off in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

URUGUAY vs FRANCE



Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe

A determined Uruguay take on tournament favorites France, after sending Portugal home in the Round of 16, thereby ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dream. But, Uruguay’s World Cup 2018 hero, Edinson Cavani, could be doubtful for the match due to the hamstring injury he suffered against Portugal. France, on the other hand, will be keen to put up another attacking master-class against the South Americans.

BRAZIL vs BELGIUM



Neymar

Next up, the two top contenders for the trophy - Brazil and Belgium - face off in the second quarterfinal on Friday. Neymar, has been in top form for Brazil so far (ignoring his on-field antics), while Belgium have been battle-toughened after their maverick fight-back against Japan in the Round of 16. The winner of this duel will be billed as the most likely team to lift the trophy.

ENGLAND vs SWEDEN



Harry Kane

Saturday’s first quarterfinal sees Sweden take on England for a place in the top four. Sweden held on to their one-goal advantage against Switzerland to make it into the quarters, while England just about scraped through against Colombia owing to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s heroics in the penalty shootout. The winner of this match will be the dark horses to win the tournament.

CROATIA vs RUSSIA

Rounding off the quarterfinals, home favorites Russia take on Croatia on Saturday. The hosts have had a dream run so far in the tournament, beating the mighty Spaniards in the Round of 16. While Croatia displayed nerves of steel to down Denmark. The winners of this one might have a surprise or two left in them in this campaign.

To sum it all up, a fascinating round of quarterfinals is coming up between evenly matched sides. Let’s wait and watch which teams take a step closer to realizing their FIFA World Cup 2018 dream.

