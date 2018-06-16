FIFA World Cup 2018: Nigeria's lead player John Obi Mike can date Russian women, says coach

Only after matches do we allow our players to meet with their families," Rorh told journalists. Rorh said that there would be no discriminatory attitude towards the Nigerian team

Gernot Rorh (inset); Obi Mikel with wife Olga

Having previously announced a ban for his footballers from having sex with Russian women at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Nigerian coach Gernot Rorh rushed to clarify his statement. Among Nigerian footballers, only the team's lead player John Obi Mikel is allowed to date Russian women, according to Rorh, the Nigerian team's coach. Mikel had earlier made public his relationship with a girl from Russia, reports Sputnik news agency.

