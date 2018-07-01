FIFA World Cup 2018: No room for error vs Russia, says Spain's defender Cesar Azpilicueta

Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta feels hosts are capable of causing an upset today; urges teammates to give it all from the first minute itself

Spain players celebrate a goal during the FIFA World Cup match against Iran at Kazan recently. Pic/AFP

Cesar Azpilicueta is convinced Spain have what it takes to contend for the World Cup title despite a shaky start and the dismissal of coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.

The 2010 world champions qualified for the last 16 as winners of Group B ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, and face hosts Russia in Moscow today. Spain are unbeaten in 23 matches, but the Spanish federation's decision to sack Lopetegui after he accepted the Real Madrid job threatened to derail their campaign. "It's clear that it's an unusual circumstance that doesn't happen often, but that's what happened and you have to take things as they are," Chelsea defender Azpilicueta told AFP.



Cesar Azpilicueta

Fernando Hierro, the former Real captain who played 89 times for Spain, was appointed to replace Lopetegui despite limited previous coaching experience.

"It's true that we've scored goals but we've also conceded a lot of them too," said Azpilicueta. "We're professionals, we have clear minds and we know we can offer more. We're an offensive team, with lots of attacking players, and we've always had this problem. When you get lots of players up front, sometimes a counter-attack can take you by surprise and lead to a chance for the opposition.

"We must work on this point and regain our solidity." Russia will have the backing of the vast majority of the 80,000 fans at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, and Azpilicueta is aware of the problems the home side can pose. Spain drew 3-3 with Russia in a friendly last November. "They're playing at home and it's clear we don't have any room for error," said Azpilicueta. "We have to give our all from the first minute to the last.

Russia are a solid team physically with quality players and we suffered against them in a friendly in Saint Petersburg. Aside from their last match, they've won with a certain ease and it will be a difficult game." Azpilicueta dismissed suggestions Andres Iniesta is struggling with the physical demands in Russia, in what is Iniesta 's final World Cup.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever