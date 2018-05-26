FIFA World Cup 2018: No thoughts of retiring, says Portugal's Bruno Alves

Alves said he would "always" be willing to play for Portugal, a team for which he has already played a total of 95 games and two World Cups in 2010 and 2014



Bruno Alves has said he has no thoughts of retiring and he will play with the Portuguese national side next month in the 2018 Russia World Cup. "I am thinking of the present and of helping the team. I have no thoughts of ending my career or of leaving the team," the Rangers defender said on Thursday during a press conference at Portugal's training facility, reports Efe.

Alves said he would "always" be willing to play for Portugal, a team for which he has already played a total of 95 games and two World Cups in 2010 and 2014. "The team has always helped me and has provided me with unforgettable moments," he said. Alves described Portugal's World Cup group, which includes Spain, Morocco and Iran, as "difficult."

"Morocco is one of the best African teams. Iran is one of Asia's best ... These are going to be very difficult matches, very tactical matches, requiring patience, where everybody will try to avoid mistakes. Now we must wait and see what happens," he said. Portugal will play against Spain in their debut match set to take place on June 15 in Sochi. Before the start of the tournament, Portugal will play friendlies against Tunisia, Belgium and Algeria.

