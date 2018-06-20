FIFA World Cup 2018: Opponents targetting Eden Hazard worries Belgium boss Roberto Martinez

The game was also marked by some tough challenges, with five Panama players booked by the Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe

Eden Hazard

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he is concerned aggressive targeting of Eden Hazard by opposition defenders could lead to his side losing their captain and star player at the World Cup. Belgium ran out 3-0 winners over tournament new boys Panama in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday.

The game was also marked by some tough challenges, with five Panama players booked by the Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe. "It is a worry that in any of those tackles he could really get hurt," said Martinez.

"It doesn't worry me if that is a way of trying to stop him. Everyone is allowed to prepare games in the way that you can. "It is very much allowed and that is part of the rules, and you could run a risk of getting a player sent off. "My worry is that maybe in one of those tackles, we are going to lose the opportunity to enjoy the quality of a player like Eden Hazard."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever