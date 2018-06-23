FIFA World Cup 2018: Own-goal is leading scorer, not Ronaldo

Five players have scored into their own net so far at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, while the Portuguese striker has netted four times

Aziz Bouhaddouz. Pics/Getty Images, AFP

1. June 15: Iran 1-0 Morocco

Morocco dominated play throughout the encounter as the Iranians threw their bodies around in defence. However, deep into stoppage time (95th minute), Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz ended up scored a diving header into his own goal. "It was the worst thing that could have ever happened to us," said Morocco coach Hervé RenardIran. At the final whistle, Iran celebrated as though they had won the World Cup.

2. June 16: France 2-1 Australia



Australia defender Aziz Behich (8th min) was so focussed on tackling France's Paul Pogba that he put the ball into his own goal. Antoine Griezmann 58th minute penalty made it 2-0 before Mile Jedinak (62nd min) reduced the margin. "We were unlucky with goals you don't see in football," Behich said.

3. June 16: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria



Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo (32nd min) deflected Luka Modric's corner into his own net. The ball hit a couple of players before entering the Nigerian goal. Modric converted a penalty (71st min) to double the lead. "Don't know what to say. I'm short of words," Etebo said of his own-goal.

4. June 19: Senegal 2-1 Poland



Egypt skipper Ahmed Fathi had a brilliant first half before he tried to intercept a poor clearance but instead put the ball into his own net (47th min). Denis Cheryshev (59th) and Artem Dzyuba (62nd) ensured the Russians capitalised against the stunned Egyptians. Striker Mohamed Salah's penalty (73rd min) was hardly any consolation for the Pharoahs. "That [own-goal] was a mistake, a miscalculation, a bad step," said Egypt coach Hector Cuper.

5. June 19: Russia 3-1 Egypt



Senegal got lucky when Idrissa Gueye's shot took a wicked deflection off Poland's Thiago Cionek (37th minute) and went in. MBaye Niang (60th min) doubled the lead for the Africans before Grzegork Krychowiak (80th min) pulled one back for Poland. "We simply lacked concentration," said Poland defender Michal Pazdan.

