FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru hold first training session in Russia

Coach Ricardo Gareca led the training session at Khimki Stadium under incessant rain and low temperature. Around 500 Peruvian fans braved the weather to support their national team, cheering and waving flags and scarves

Peru football team/AFP

Peru's football team on Monday held its first training session near Moscow in front of hundreds of spectators ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Peru squad arrived Sunday night for their first World Cup appearance in 36 years, reports Efe.

Coach Ricardo Gareca led the training session at Khimki Stadium under incessant rain and low temperature. Around 500 Peruvian fans braved the weather to support their national team, cheering and waving flags and scarves. Peru, which is set to compete in Group C along with Denmark, France and Australia, will debut at the 2018 World Cup against the Danish side on June 16.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever