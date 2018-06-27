FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru stun Australia to register first WC win in 40 years

Guerrero, 34, who had a 14-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine â which he maintains came from contaminated tea

Andre Carrillo celebrates after scoring Peru's opening goal v Australia yesterday. Pic/AFP

Peru signed off their World Cup in fairytale fashion as captain Paulo Guerrero scored in a 2-0 win to end Australia's hopes of making the knockout phase for only the second time in their history.

Guerrero, 34, who had a 14-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine — which he maintains came from contaminated tea — temporarily lifted two weeks before the tournament, pounced just after half-time for his 36th international goal.

That doubled the lead given to them by Andre Carrillo's superb first-half strike. Carrillo's goal was Peru's first at a World Cup since Guillermo la Rosa's against Poland at Spain 1982 and put them on course for their first win at the tournament in 40 years.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever