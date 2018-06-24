FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru's Jefferson Farfan sent to hospital after head injury

"Our national player Jefferson Farfan (collided) with a goalkeeper. He suffered a traumatic brain injury," the FPF statement said on Saturday

Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan suffered a head injury during a training session and was admitted to a clinic in Moscow where he spent the night, but the tests he has undergone are "favourable", the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said.

"Our national player Jefferson Farfan (collided) with a goalkeeper. He suffered a traumatic brain injury," the FPF statement said on Saturday. The player hit one of the Peruvian team's goalkeepers and was knocked unconscious during Saturday morning training at the Khimki Stadium in the Russian capital, the Peruvian team's usual venue since the start of the World Cup in Russia, reports Efe.

The player was taken to the hospital assigned by FIFA to Peru where he regained consciousness and underwent all the relevant medical examinations, according to the FPF. Doctor Julio Segura assured that "the results have been favourable for the player", but added that "following medical advice, he will remain in hospital."

Peru can't progress to the next stage of the World Cup after losing their first two games, but will still play against Australia in their final Group C match on June 26 in Sochi.

