FIFA World Cup 2018: Players stunned by unexpected loss, says Japan coach Nishino

"We started off well, but at the end, right at the end, to concede a goal like that is not expected," Nishino said

Akira Nishino

"I told the players to take a shower in the changing room, because they were standing stunned. I will talk to them when we are back at the hotel," he said.

"When we were 2-0 up and I didn't change my players, I really wanted another goal, we were controlling the game but at that point Belgium upped their game when they really had to," Nishino added. "We were determined to disrupt a Belgium side at their best, but at the end we couldn't really match them."

