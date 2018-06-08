FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal beat Algeria in warm-up match

It was a welcome boost for the European champions, who hadn't won since March and were held to draws by Tunisia (2-2) and Belgium (0-0) in their previous two friendlies

With talisman Cristiano Ronaldo back in the side, Portugal strolled to a 3-0 win over Algeria in a World Cup warm-up match in Lisbon. A brace from Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Guedes, who spent last season on loan at Valencia, and another strike from Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes secured a comfortable success yesterday.

It was a welcome boost for the European champions, who hadn't won since March and were held to draws by Tunisia (2-2) and Belgium (0-0) in their previous two friendlies. Having been given some extra time off following Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Liverpool, Ronaldo made his 150th international appearance for Portugal.

And his very presence sparked a marked improvement in Portugal's attacking thrust as he was involved in almost every dangerous move the hosts conjured until he was replaced on 74 minutes. Portugal begin their World Cup campaign in Sochi against Spain on June 15. Algeria did not qualify.

