FIFA World Cup 2018: Queiroz, Iran in Cristiano Ronaldo's way as Portugal target Last 16 spot

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to fire his country into the last 16 of the World Cup today at the expense of former Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz and Iran. Ronaldo and Queiroz are both appearing at their fourth World Cup, as player and coach respectively, and their relationship dates back to the Portugal captain's arrival as a teenager at Manchester United in 2003.



Queiroz, 65, served as Alex Ferguson's assistant over two spells either side of a brief stint in charge of Real Madrid, the club Ronaldo joined in 2009 in a deal Queiroz helped facilitate. But their relationship soured following a second-round exit to Spain at the 2010 World Cup, after which Ronaldo suggested Queiroz was to blame for the defeat. Portugal then crashed out in the group stage four years ago in Brazil, but Ronaldo is single-handedly leading their quest in Russia with all four of his team's goals so far.

"Our expectation is to continue our work and try to improve in the group phase," Ronaldo said after his early strike over Morocco left Portugal level on four points with Spain at the top of Group B. "We're almost there [knockout stages] and then we'll see."

