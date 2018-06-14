FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia will win first match, predicts oracle cat
Achilles, a deaf white cat who is the official animal soothsayer for the tournament, yesterday chose a bowl of food bearing the host's flag rather than that of Saudi Arabia, who Russia will face today evening
Russia's football team has failed to chalk up a single victory in eight months but things could be about to improve — according to a supposedly clairvoyant cat who predicted a win for the side in the first World Cup match.
Achilles, a deaf white cat who is the official animal soothsayer for the tournament, yesterday chose a bowl of food bearing the host's flag rather than that of Saudi Arabia, who Russia will face today evening. The cat follows in the tentacle-prints of Paul the Octopus who became a star in 2010.
