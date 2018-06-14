FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia will win first match, predicts oracle cat

Achilles, a deaf white cat who is the official animal soothsayer for the tournament, yesterday chose a bowl of food bearing the host's flag rather than that of Saudi Arabia, who Russia will face today evening

Achilles, the oracle cat

Russia's football team has failed to chalk up a single victory in eight months but things could be about to improve — according to a supposedly clairvoyant cat who predicted a win for the side in the first World Cup match.

Achilles, a deaf white cat who is the official animal soothsayer for the tournament, yesterday chose a bowl of food bearing the host's flag rather than that of Saudi Arabia, who Russia will face today evening. The cat follows in the tentacle-prints of Paul the Octopus who became a star in 2010.

