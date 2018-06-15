FIFA World Cup 2018: Russian women should not sleep with WC guests, warns MP

She compared the situation to the 1980 Olympics held in Moscow, which led to some local women having then-unusual relationships with foreigners and falling pregnant

Russian MP Tamara Pletneva

Russian women should refrain from sleeping with visiting World Cup fans so as to avoid becoming single mothers with mixed-race children, a lawmaker who heads the parliament's family committee said on Wednesday. Tamara Pletneva, 70, a communist who leads the lower house's family, women and children body, told G ovorit Moskva radio station she hoped women would not date visiting fans and get pregnant. The World Cup hosted by Russia could mean "there will be young women who meet someone and then give birth... I hope not," she said.

She compared the situation to the 1980 Olympics held in Moscow, which led to some local women having then-unusual relationships with foreigners and falling pregnant. Asked if the World Cup could boost Russia's birth rate — a key goal for President Vladimir Putin — Pletneva replied: "We should be giving birth to our own children." Children who are mixed-race are likely to be brought up in one-parent families, she warned. "It's the children who suffer... and have suffered since the Soviet era. It's lucky if they're the same race (as the mother) but if they're of another race, it's worse," she said, adding "I'm not a nationalist."

