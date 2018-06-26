FIFA World Cup 2018: Sadio Mane needs to improve, says Senegal boss

Substitute Keisuke Honda equalised with 12 minutes left as Japan twice pegged back Senegal in a captivating stalemate at Yekaterinburg Arena that leaves Group H wide open

Senegal forward Sadio Mane

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse told star man Sadio Mane to step up at the World Cup even though the Liverpool forward got on the scoresheet in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Japan on Sunday.

Substitute Keisuke Honda equalised with 12 minutes left as Japan twice pegged back Senegal in a captivating stalemate at Yekaterinburg Arena that leaves Group H wide open. Mane was the beneficiary of poor defending on 11 minutes when goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima made a mess of a shot, punching the ball into the lurking Liverpool star.

It bounced back off his leg for his first World Cup goal. But Japan were successful in keeping Mane, 26, quiet after that and Cisse admitted that the Asian side deserved to win, even if they were twice behind. "Of course we have regrets but we did not see a great Senegal team compared to the previous match against Poland [a 2-1 victory]," Cisse said, adding that "frankly, we were not very good".

"Despite that we were leading twice and what is annoying were the two goals [conceded]. But group matches are played over three stages so we will hope for the best for the game against Colombia.

"A player like Mane is a player with a lot of expectations and he is one of the players under the spotlight. He can do better, but today he was better than against Poland and he needs to do better against Colombia."

