FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia pip Egypt in final Group tie

Saudi Arabia ended their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign on a winning note, edging past Egypt 2-1 in their final Group A game at the Volgograd Arena here on Monday. With the dead rubber inching towards a 1-1 draw, Saudi's Salem Al Dawsari struck in the additional injury time to help his side notch up their only win in the tournament.

Earlier, Mohamed Salah found the back of the net in the 22nd minute to hand Egypt an early lead in the game. However, Saudi's Salman Al Faraj equalised, scoring minutes before the half-time. The game saw Egypt keeper Essam El Hadary make World Cup history when he became the oldest player to appear in the final stage aged 45 years and five months.

Hadary saved a first half penalty from Fahad Almuwallad and produced several excellent stops in the second half but could do nothing to prevent Alburayk's late finish. Having lost both of their opening two clashes, Saudi Arabia and Egypt's World Cup journey ended on Monday.

