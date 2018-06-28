FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal face Colombia, Japan take on Poland for Last 16 berth

Japan and Senegal lead the group on four points while Colombia are one behind after their resounding 3-0 win over Poland in Kazan on Sunday. Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez sounded confident on Wednesday

James Rodriguez and Falcao. Pic/AFP

After throwing away their lead twice in the last game, Senegal will now have their task cut out when they take on Colombia in a decisive Group H clash here today. The west Africans could have ensured their passage to the Round-of-16 in Sunday's second group match against Japan but after playing out a 2-2 draw, they need now a draw to advance but if Colombia win, they will advance at Senegal's expense if Japan avoid defeat against Poland in Volgograd at the same time.

A draw would also do for Colombia but only if Japan lose. Japan and Senegal lead the group on four points while Colombia are one behind after their resounding 3-0 win over Poland in Kazan on Sunday. Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez sounded confident on Wednesday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever