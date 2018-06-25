FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal's Sadio Mane upset over draw against Japan

The 26-year-old Mane, playing in his first World Cup, was named man of the match, largely because of his goal

Sadio Mane/AFP

Senegal striker Sadio Mane scored the first goal in his team's 2-2 draw with Japan in the second round of Group H at the World Cup but the Liverpool star felt disappointed with the result. "All of us feel a little bit disappointed because there was a way to win this match," Mane said after Sunday's match, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We started this game well. We were dangerous and had many chances, but in the end they equalized. That's too bad." The 26-year-old Mane, playing in his first World Cup, was named man of the match, largely because of his goal. Senegal are now second on the group standings and will take on Colombia in the life-or-death final group match on Thursday.

