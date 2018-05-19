FIFA World Cup 2018: Sergio Aguero continues recovery, trains with Argentine teammates

Sergio Aguero continues to make a "good recovery" from his left knee injury and trained along with Javier Mascherano, Manuel Lanzini, Nicolas Tagliafico and Eduardo Salvio,



Sergio Aguero

"The five players pre-selected by (coach) Jorge Sampaoli trained for the third time in a week. The forward from Manchester City, Sergio Aguero, continues with his good recovery and today worked out on the pitch with his companions," the Argentine Soccer Association reported on its web page on Thursday, reports Efe news agency.

Aguero participated in the training session with his four colleagues observed by a large group of youngsters. The practice sessions will continue all this week and 35 more players will join in over the coming days, and on Monday Sampaoli will announce his definitive 23-man roster for the World Cup.

On Sunday, May 27, Argentina will hold a training session open to the public at Velez Sarsfield's Jose Amalfitani stadium, and two days later it will welcome Haiti at the Bombonera for a friendly match.

The following day, the Albiceleste will depart for Spain to continue training in Barcelona and on June 9 the team will visit Israel for the last friendly of the run-up to the World Cup.

