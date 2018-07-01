FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain manager wants to break host nation curse

Having topped the group, Spain have successfully reached the other side of the draw where they will not be facing the likes of Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and France

Spain's David Silva and manager Fernando Hierro pose for a picture prior to a media interaction in Moscow on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Spain and Manchester City midfielder David Silva feels playing any opponent in the World Cup is difficult as his side are all set to take on hosts Russia in the Last 16 today.

Having topped the group, Spain have successfully reached the other side of the draw where they will not be facing the likes of Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and France. But Silva said he doesn't see it as an advantage for the visitors. "Playing Russia at the Luzhniki will be as difficult as playing against Brazil," he said.

Spain have a bad record against the host nation at the FIFA World Cup but Spanish coach Fernando Hierro however, is not ready to look at the past. "We are in the Round of 16, we will be playing our fourth match of the tournament. Why should we look at what had happened some years ago? That's totally irrelevant for me. Statistics are meant to be broken. We have to look forward and we are prepared to face Russia at their den," he said.

Today's match will be Spain's fourth game against a host nation with the La Roja losing all previous three. "Yes, there will be around 80,000 thousand people against us. But we have players who have the experience of playing in such conditions. And what I believe is, matches will be decided on the pitch, not off the pitch," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates