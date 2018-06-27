FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain must solve defensive woes, says Fernando Morientes

La Roja's defensive woes remain a concern and the 2010 World Cup champions must address this as they prepare to face hosts Russia on Sunday in a crucial Round of 16 clash

Fernando Morientes

Spain, one of the favourites to win the World Cup this year, topped Group B following an incredible turnaround at Kaliningrad, Russia with Iago Aspas' last-gasp leveller ensuring a 2-2 draw against Morocco.

However, La Roja's defensive woes remain a concern and the 2010 World Cup champions must address this as they prepare to face hosts Russia on Sunday in a crucial Round of 16 clash. In their last six World Cup matches, Spain have conceded 12 goals, which is equal to the number of goals conceded by them in 18 World Cup matches before that.

'No need to panic'

Former Spanish striker Fernando Morientes, who plied his trade in two World Cups (1998 and 2002) admitted Spain have defensive issues but felt there was no need to press the panic button yet. "What you need to look at is that Spain have not lost a single match — neither in the qualifying stages nor in the World Cup group stages. But manager Fernando Hierro may be right. The way they are performing, it may not be enough for the knockouts.

They need to keep their attacking philosophy and must solve their defensive issues. Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos are key players and they will have to lead the group," Morientes told mid-day. The former Real Madrid striker landed in Kochi yesterday as brand ambassador of La Liga to announce a tournament involving Spanish side Girona FC, A-League outfit Melbourne City FC and Indian Super League team Kerala Blasters that will kick off on July 24 in Kochi. The Spanish team also saw their coach Julen Lopetegui fired by the Federation for secretly negotiating a contract with Real Madrid.

Hierro, the right choice

Morientes, however, felt that new boss Hierro's appointment was a masterstroke. "The players are professionals and have been in many battles. Their focus right now is their quest to win. Personally, Hierro was the right choice," he added.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain draw with Morocco, advance to next stage

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates