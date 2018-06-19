FIFA World Cup 2018: Swiss equaliser was a clear foul, fumes Brazil coach Tite

Swiss midfielder Steven Zuber headed his side level five minutes into the second half, leaving the Brazilians protesting in vain amid claims he had pushed defender Miranda as he climbed to meet Xherdan Shaqiri's corner

Zuber is ecstatic after his goal. Pics/Getty Images

Brazil coach Tite was convinced Switzerland's equaliser should have been ruled out for a foul as the five-time World Cup winners were held to a 1-1 draw in their Group E opener on Sunday.



Steven Zuber heads in Switzerland's equaliser after a nudge on Brazil defender Miranda in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday

Swiss midfielder Steven Zuber headed his side level five minutes into the second half, leaving the Brazilians protesting in vain amid claims he had pushed defender Miranda as he climbed to meet Xherdan Shaqiri's corner. The South Americans also saw appeals for a penalty waved away after Gabriel Jesus had gone down under Manuel Akanji's challenge to spark yet another debate over the VAR system.

Asked about the two incidents at his post-match press conference, Tite said: "I'd like to answer another question in terms of the performance, otherwise it sounds like an excuse for the draw, but I'm not going to run away from this question.



Brazil's Tite

"I'm just going to say this once: the Miranda moment was very clear. It's a very clear play, it's very, very clear. The second play, yes, the penalty you could interpret, but the first one, you can't discuss. You have to be fair." Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic was adamant that referee Cesar Ramos and his team had got it right.

