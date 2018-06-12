FIFA World Cup 2018: Switzerland's team depart for Russia with eye on opening game vs Brazil

The Alpine nation is currently sixth in the FIFA World Rankings. However, they have a mountain to climb in the opening stages of Group E, with a fixture on Sunday against one of the competition's hottest favourites Brazil

Switzerland football team/AFP

Switzerland's national soccer team jetted off to Russia on Monday, where the players are scheduled to install themselves in the city of Samara, their assigned base for the duration of the FIFA World Cup. Images released showed the team was in good spirits and seemingly relaxed just prior to take-off from Zurich airport, where the World Cup line-up was treated to a send-off from several loyal fans, reports Efe.

The Alpine nation is currently sixth in the FIFA World Rankings. However, they have a mountain to climb in the opening stages of Group E, with a fixture on Sunday against one of the competition's hottest favourites Brazil, in which the experience of long-serving defender Stephan Lichtsteiner will be vital to check the threat posed by the likes of Neymar Jr.

Once pass Brazil, many fans will no doubt look to Zherdan Shaqiri, the team's forward who plies his trade in the English Premier League with Stoke City. Hope for the Swiss also lies with striker Breel Embolo, a bright young spark who at just 21 will look to make his name on the international stage having overcome a horrific ankle injury playing for Schalke in the Bundesliga in 2016.

Switzerland will hope to better their most recent record in the 2014 Brazil World Cup, which saw the squad bow out in the round of 16.

Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Prepare For First Warm Up Match Against Switzerland

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever