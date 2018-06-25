FIFA World Cup 2018: Team Iceland fly down comedians to have fun

However, off field, the team love to have their bit of fun and laughter

Iceland's forward Bjorn Sigurdarson reacts after being defeated by Nigeria at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 22, 2018. Pic/AFP

Iceland at the outset, comprise a set of sturdy defenders and serious-looking players, who willingly put their body on the line when it comes to defending on the field, like they did against Argentina at the ongoing World Cup recently.

However, off field, the team love to have their bit of fun and laughter. And for this, the team management has flown in a group of comedians to give the players a boost. "The team are here for the long haul and we are in it together. It is important to keep us all fresh and do something entirely different every now and then," said team spokesman Omar Smarason. What fun, na?

