FIFA World Cup 2018: Tunisia's best hope was to finish third, says coach

Tunisia finished third in Group G behind Belgium and England

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri (centre) celebrates his goal against Panama with teammates in Saransk on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images. Inset: Nabil Maaloul

Tunisia won their first match at a World Cup for 40 years on Thursday, beating Panama 2-1 to leave Russia on a high. The African side fell behind to a 33rd-minute own goal from Yassine Meriah but battled back to score twice in the second half through Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and Wahbi Khazri.

Tunisia finished third in Group G behind Belgium and England. "Today's match was a well-deserved victory for the Tunisian side," said coach Nabil Maaloul. "When we landed in this group we knew that our best hope would be to come third.

"It is true that we conceded many goals but we conceded goals when we were met with very tough opponents." Tunisia, who have appeared at four World Cups before the current tournament in Russia, last won a match at football's showpiece event in 1978.

40

No. of years since Tunisia registered their first win in the World Cup by beating Panama 2-1 on Thursday

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever