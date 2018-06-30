FIFA World Cup 2018: Tunisia's best hope was to finish third, says coach
Tunisia finished third in Group G behind Belgium and England
Tunisia won their first match at a World Cup for 40 years on Thursday, beating Panama 2-1 to leave Russia on a high. The African side fell behind to a 33rd-minute own goal from Yassine Meriah but battled back to score twice in the second half through Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and Wahbi Khazri.
Tunisia finished third in Group G behind Belgium and England. "Today's match was a well-deserved victory for the Tunisian side," said coach Nabil Maaloul. "When we landed in this group we knew that our best hope would be to come third.
"It is true that we conceded many goals but we conceded goals when we were met with very tough opponents." Tunisia, who have appeared at four World Cups before the current tournament in Russia, last won a match at football's showpiece event in 1978.
40
No. of years since Tunisia registered their first win in the World Cup by beating Panama 2-1 on Thursday
