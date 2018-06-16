FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay 'break spell' as Mo Salah watches from Egypt bench
Jose Gimenez's 89th-minute winner helps South Americans overcome gritty Egyptians 1-0 as Mohamed Salah is rested
Jose Gimenez proved Uruguay's saviour with a 90th-minute winner against Egypt in Ekaterinburg. The South Americans were largely disappointing but late pressure eventually told as defender Gimenez headed in a free-kick to seal a 1-0 win which moves them level on three points with hosts Russia at the top of Group 'A'.
Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah was deemed fit enough to be named in the matchday squad following the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final with Liverpool but watched the whole match from the bench in Ekaterinburg as his country suffered heartbreak in their first World Cup outing for 28 years.
Dull first half
The first half offered little to enthuse the fans in the stadium, which was far from full, as Uruguay struggled to break down their opponents and created just one real chance. That came in the 24th minute after Edinson Cavani won a corner with a volley that was smartly headed over by Ali Gabr. The ball found its way to Luis Suarez at the back post but he hit it tamely into the side netting. Egypt managed their first effort on target in the 72nd minute, referee Bjorn Kuipers playing advantage and Ahmed Fathi unleashing a shot on the right that was well held by Fernando Muslera.
Canny Cavani
Later Cavani showed his class with a curling free-kick against the post as Uruguay finally ramped up the pressure but his teammates failed to put in the rebound.
However, Egypt could not clear their lines and a foul on Gimenez on the right provided the opportunity for Carlos Sanchez to swing over a free-kick that was powered into the bottom corner by the Atletico Madrid man.
FIFA set to investigate empty seats yesterday
FIFA is set to investigate after thousands of seats were left unfilled for Uruguay's World Cup match here against Egypt yesterday. Uruguay won 1-0 at a stadium which had more than 6,000 empty seats — nearly 20 per cent of the capacity. A FIFA spokesman said: “We can confirm that the official attendance for the match between Egypt and Uruguay in Yekaterinburg is 27,015. The FIFA World Cup stadium capacity is 33,061.
