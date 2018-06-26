FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay hammer 10-man Russia 3-0 to top Group A

Suarez fired the South Americans in front with a sweetly-struck free-kick just 10 minutes in at the Samara Arena before Denis Cheryshev deflected Diego Laxalt's effort past goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev 13 minutes later to double the advantage

Luis Suarez celebrates Uruguay's win yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Luis Suarez led the way as Uruguay made sure of top spot in Group A by ending 10-man Russia's perfect start to their World Cup in humbling fashion here yesterday.

Suarez shines

Suarez fired the South Americans in front with a sweetly-struck free-kick just 10 minutes in at the Samara Arena before Denis Cheryshev deflected Diego Laxalt's effort past goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev 13 minutes later to double the advantage. Russia's hopes of launching a fightback were effectively dashed before half-time when full-back Igor Smolnikov was sent off for a second bookable offence. Edinson Cavani struck again at the death as Uruguay coasted to a 3-0 victory.

Salah's Egypt winless

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scored a last-gasp winner as Mohamed Salah's Egypt lost 2-1 to finish winless in Group A yesterday. Salah had opened the scoring, with Salman Al-Faraj equalising from the spot-kick, before Al-Dawsari had the final say.

