FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay look to halt goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo tonight

It will be a fascinating battle at the Fisht Stadium with Ronaldo, at 33, enjoying his best World Cup but Uruguay the only side to come through the group stage in Russia without conceding a goal

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo gestures in joy during his team's training session at Kratovo yesterday. Pic/AFP

The man who has marshalled the best defence in the World Cup so far will relish the task of trying to stop his old foe Cristiano Ronaldo when Uruguay and Portugal meet here tonight. The Madrid derby comes to the shores of the Black Sea in the Last 16 with Uruguayan captain Diego Godin, of Atletico, and his club teammate Jose Maria Gimenez coming up against Real and Portugal's five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

It will be a fascinating battle at the Fisht Stadium with Ronaldo, at 33, enjoying his best World Cup but Uruguay the only side to come through the group stage in Russia without conceding a goal. Godin is an expert at keeping clean sheets, as the leader of an Atletico defence that is the most formidable in the European club game — they kept 34 in all competitions last season — and of a Uruguay side that has not conceded a goal in 2018 in six games.

Ronaldo, though, has already scored four times at this World Cup, including a hat-trick on his last visit here when Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain. That means he has 85 international goals, more than any other male European player in history.

